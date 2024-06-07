Drew McIntyre makes shocking CM Punk claim before WWE Clash at the Castle: "We have history that people just do not know"

Drew McIntyre recently dropped a bombshell about CM Punk ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland. The Scottish Warrior is seemingly holding information that might shock the WWE Universe once his feud with the Second City Saint reaches the next gear.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke to The Indian Express about his homecoming and title match at Clash at the Castle 2024. He was asked about how his title reigns ended via cash-ins, especially at WrestleMania XL when his obsession with Punk cost him his World Heavyweight Championship.

"First of all, I can't stand the Money in the Bank briefcase. I understand the point is to cash it in to win the title, but I've lost my last two world titles because of that stupid briefcase. But yeah, WrestleMania wasn't ideal. I said I was going to win the title, I was going to celebrate it with my friends, my family, and my wife, and then I was going to rub the title in CM Punk's face. I can't stand him. We have a history that people just do not know about yet. He hurt me personally and professionally when I was younger," Drew McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre did not elaborate on what CM Punk did to him early in their careers in WWE. The two superstars were in the Stamford-based company at the same time from 2007 to 2014. McIntyre did not get a huge push in his first stint with WWE, while Punk was one of the biggest stars of the early 2010s.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre does not think CM Punk will be at Clash at the Castle 2024

In an interview with Cultaholic, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was asked about the possibility of CM Punk costing him the World Heavyweight Championship again at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. The Scottish Warrior feels optimistic that the Glasgow crowd won't let it happen.

"This is Glasgow... this is Scotland, this is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock the boat during this show as there's a genuine chance you'll get jumped. I'm not even joking. And there's a genuine chance the security guards won't stop them because they're Scottish as well," Drew McIntyre said.

The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will be held on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. McIntyre will have the home crowd advantage when he challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

