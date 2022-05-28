Drew McIntyre returns to team up with former WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returned on the latest episode of SmackDown to compete in a six-man tag team match.

The Scottish Warrior joined forces with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day to take on The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) in the main event of the show.

McIntyre was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where he teamed up with RK-Bro against The Bloodline. They were defeated in the bout, and the following week The Usos became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

On SmackDown this week, The New Day teased several names as their partner. This included Marvel characters Moon Knight and Mr. Fantastic. They also mentioned Max Moon and WWE backstage interviewer Megan Morant.

When Drew McIntyre's music hit, many fans in attendance were on their feet. The six men put on a solid tag team match, which culminated in a Claymore Kick from McIntyre and an elbow drop from Xavier Woods. The team of The Scottish Warrior and The New Day eventually picked up the win.

Kingston and Woods have been involved in a feud with The Brawling Brutes for months now. They have competed against each other multiple times in singles and tag matches.

Edited by Debottam Saha