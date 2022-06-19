"I can't make that match happen" – Former WWE Champion discusses the possibility of a huge title match with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre feels winning the Money in the Bank match will be his one chance to square off against Roman Reigns.

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre and Sheamus would join Seth Rollins in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The segment went out of hand as The Celtic Warrior got in Drew's face, and a brawl began. Drew hit a Claymore on Sheamus to celebrate his entry into the crucial matchup.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with The Scottish Warrior on Talking Smack to get his thoughts on what had happened earlier in the evening. Drew was excited to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He was unsure whether he'd have the opportunity to challenge Roman for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. The former two-time WWE Champion said winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing in is his best chance:

"Things worked out. I kicked Sheamus in the face. Everybody was happy. You know what that means? I'm in the Money in the Bank ladder match, and Sheamus is in there too. I get to beat him up, which is always fun. And also, I set myself a goal. Clash at the Castle, fighting for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. I don't make the show, I can't make that match happen. I set myself a goal. I gotta win Money in the Bank now, cash it in, have that match in the UK. Let's make it happen. Oh yeah!" (from 0:43 to 1:05)

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

While The Tribal Chief defeated Riddle on SmackDown, there wasn't much time for celebration. After the match, Brock Lesnar made a stunning return, much to the shock of Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate came down to the ring and started raining F5s on The Bloodline. He first planted Roman Reigns before taking down The Usos. The WWE declared that Lesnar and Reigns would collide again in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

It'll be interesting to see how Reigns deals with Lesnar. The threat of losing the title will increase as the Money in the Bank winner will be looking for an opportunity to cash in on the champion.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far