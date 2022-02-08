Ex-Champion mocks Drew McIntyre with new Twitter profile picture

WWE superstar Madcapp Moss has taken to Twitter to mock his rival Drew McIntyre.

Both Moss and McIntyre have been at war with each other within the past month, having faced off at WWE Day 1. Despite Drew winning the matchup, Moss, alongside Happy Corbin, injured the Scotsman's neck, almost to the degree of threatening the former WWE champion's career.

Since Drew's return at the 2022 Royal Rumble, McIntyre has made it personal vendetta to finish off Moss once and for all, with the two now booked to face one another at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday February 19th.

To add fuel to the fire, Moss has changed his Twitter profile picture to poke fun at his upcoming opponent.

Whilst having fun at your opponents' expense is all fun and games, Moss may want to think twice about angering an already very determined Scottish Warrior, as their paths will clash at Elimination Chamber.

Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns is planned for later this year

With Roman Reigns currently mixing it up with legends like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, much of the SmackDown locker room is waiting for their shot at The Tribal Chief.

It could be argued that there is no greater threat to Roman's title reign than Drew McIntyre himself.

In this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE wants SmackDown's two biggest stars to face off, but not until later this year.

“Drew McIntyre is very much in the plans for an opponent for Reigns at some point. Before his injury, there was talk of Reigns vs. McIntyre as Reigns’ program in the early part of the year in getting to Lesnar. And now that he’s back, perhaps that’s in Saudi Arabia, although it would be better served for later in the year," H/T Ringside News.

McIntyre and Reigns faced off at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019, in what was Roman's return match after his battle with leukemia.

Since that match, both superstars' careers have propelled even further and a future main event contest between the two is likely to be on the cards.

