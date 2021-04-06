Drew McIntyre names NXT stars he'd like to face at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre has named the NXT Superstars he would like to face in a future WrestleMania main event.

During a recent Instagram Live session on WWEonBTSport, The Scottish Warrior was asked by a fan which current NXT star he'd like to square off with on The Grandest Stage of them All.

Clearly a huge fan of WWE's Black and Gold brand, the former WWE Champion began with one name — Adam Cole — but continued down a rabbit hole of top NXT talent. Ultimately, McIntyre said he would like to face "everyone" from NXT at WrestleMania, citing the sheer talent on the roster.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say about the talent in NXT:

"NXT is always so full of talent, it’s hard to single anybody out. You know, Adam Cole and I have had some matches in the past. Very few, actually. One particular one where Shawn Michaels was the referee. We always had such stellar matches and it’s an easy story to tell. And it’d be interesting because he’s a heel, he’s such a good heel. (Karrion) Kross has been getting my attention over the past year, he’s really been making some waves. He’s a big guy, we could do some really cool stuff together. Gargano and I go way back. Ciampa and I go way back. A couple of guys I’ve had some great matches with, and it’s a cool story. Gargano and I, you know, on the independent scene, really had some significant matches… We have an interesting backstory which has never been touched upon, so that could be fun. Everyone is the answer, they’re all good!"

Drew McIntyre has a history on the NXT brand

Fun and a bit weird fact



Drew McIntyre and Asuka were both the dominated champion in NXT and RAW at the same time pic.twitter.com/C1xSrjvaYM — ⚔️👑🤡 (@DrewAsukaSZN) March 22, 2021

After being released from the company several years prior, Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return to WWE programming by joining NXT in 2017. He eventually claimed the NXT Championship, defeating The Glorious Bobby Roode.

Now, four years later, he is set to face Bobby Lashley for his third WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania.