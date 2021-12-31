“We need this match right now" - Former WWE Champion names Roman Reigns as his next target

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has set his sights on Roman Reigns as his next target. McIntyre said he wants to gain some momentum so fans can demand another bout between himself and Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief dominated their respective brands in 2020 as world champions. They collided in a Champions vs. Champions match at that year's Survivor Series, which Roman won.

During a recent interaction with FanSided, Drew McIntyre revealed that his goal is to have another match with Roman Reigns in WWE. Both men are currently part of the SmackDown brand, so a match between them is inevitable.

“That is the goal, but let’s look at the landscape right now,” said McIntyre. “I was on fire in RAW for a while but I’ve lost a couple of big matches. I am not going to make excuses for that but realistically Roman is on fire. He is all the momentum in the world and I want the time to build up to that level where people say 'we need this match right now.'”

Drew McIntyre vows to take the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is closing in on 500 days as Universal Champion. If he successfully defends his title at WWE Day 1, he'll most likely go on to break Brock Lesnar's record to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time.

Drew McIntyre stated that if there's anybody who's capable of taking the Universal Title off of The Tribal Chief, it's definitely him.

“Absolutely, it’s going to be Drew [me] takes the title from him. He [Roman] knows that, the world knows that, I’m just giving it time. That match is going to come,” said McIntyre. “For me also, it’s a chance to get a kind of redo. Things have come full circle. I started my career at 22 years old on Smackdown. I was the chosen one of Vince McMahon. I was going to be the future of the company, future world champion and obviously, things didn’t work out that way and inevitably I got fired and everything worked out when I came back to WWE on RAW.”

At WWE Day 1, Drew McIntyre will collide with Madcap Moss while Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Edited by Genci Papraniku