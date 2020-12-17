Drew McIntyre names WWE's most underrated Superstar

Drew McIntyre is set to appear on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network. WWE has released a bonus clip of the episode, featuring a rapid-fire series of questions for the WWE Champion.

Asked to name the most underrated Superstar on the current WWE roster, Drew McIntyre immediately mentioned Cesaro.

“The standard answer for this is Cesaro.”

Steve Austin, who once told Vince McMahon that he is a fan of Cesaro, laughed and nodded as soon as Drew McIntyre gave his answer.

Toughest opponent? Most underrated Superstar? @DMcIntyreWWE names names in a round of 30-Second Shot Clock with @steveaustinBSR.



Catch the #WWEChampion on a new #BrokenSkullSessions this Sunday on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/GduRTuqkSy — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 16, 2020

Is Cesaro WWE’s most underrated Superstar?

In December 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on The Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network. Steve Austin asked the WWE Chairman lots of hard-hitting questions, including one about the company’s use of Cesaro.

McMahon claimed Cesaro lacked the charisma and verbal skills to connect with WWE fans at the time. The 39-year-old has remained part of the WWE roster since his boss made those comments. However, in many people’s eyes, he has still not reached the heights that he is capable of.

Cesaro and Drew McIntyre in 2020

While Drew McIntyre has become a two-time WWE Champion on RAW in 2020, Cesaro is currently Shinsuke Nakamura’s tag team partner on SmackDown.

The two men held the SmackDown Tag Team titles for 82 days after defeating Big E and Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules in July. In October, Kingston and Xavier Woods reclaimed the titles for The New Day on an episode of SmackDown.

As for Drew McIntyre, he started the year by winning the Royal Rumble, setting up a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The Scot went on to defeat The Beast in four minutes to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

Happy Holidays to your family and yours from your WWE Champion! #WWEHoliday pic.twitter.com/KxIX0WhwJ0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 15, 2020

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Superstars including Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler throughout the summer of 2020. He then became involved in a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, who ended the Scot's 202-day reign at Hell in a Cell.

Three weeks later, Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Championship on RAW. He is currently preparing to put the title on the line against AJ Styles at TLC.