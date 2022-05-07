"He worked so hard outside the company" – Drew McIntyre speaks on current top RAW star

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke highly of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

The Scottish Warrior didn't create much impact during his first run in WWE. After years of working outside WWE, McIntyre returned and rose to the top. Rhodes went through a similar journey, rising to the top and helping Tony Khan build AEW.

On BT Sport, McIntyre was joined by Trent Seven and spoke highly of The American Nightmare's return to WWE:

"I knew he was coming and I knew it was the perfect way to bring him back in and set him up for success. He worked so hard outside the company. He built such a great reputation for himself. He's so instrumental in forming the other company. He's shown the world what he's truly made of...He was coming back and he was given the opportunity to present the real Cody. It's up to him to keep carrying the ball every week and he's been smashing it. Now, I look forward to see where he's going to go next."

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"It's up to him to keep carrying the ball every week and he's been smashing it."



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 High praise from the Scottish Warrior for the American Nightmare.



#TheRunIn | #WMBacklash "I showed everyone the real @DMcIntyreWWE , he has shown everyone the real @CodyRhodes "It's up to him to keep carrying the ball every week and he's been smashing it."🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿High praise from the Scottish Warrior for the American Nightmare. "I showed everyone the real @DMcIntyreWWE, he has shown everyone the real @CodyRhodes."It's up to him to keep carrying the ball every week and he's been smashing it."🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 High praise from the Scottish Warrior for the American Nightmare.#TheRunIn | #WMBacklash https://t.co/VCCd0aVP2x

Both superstars are the top babyfaces of their respected brand and have monumental challenges ahead. Rhodes is set to face Rollins for the second time. Meanwhile, McIntyre will team up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash.

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes were champions together

In their respective first run with WWE, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes teamed up on a fateful night to become the WWE Tag Team Champions. Before turning into The American Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior, Rhodes and McIntyre won the WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions 2010.

The duo got put together as they were both struggling to become top faces at the time. They won a tag team turmoil which consisted of The Hart Dynasty, The Usos, Marella & Kozlov, and Evan Bourne & Mark Henry.

They developed chemistry over time, defeating former champions, The Hart Dynasty, on two occasions. Unfortunately, the team lost the gold after getting involved with The Nexus. At Bragging Rights 2010, John Cena & David Otunga defeated them to win gold.

It's safe to say both superstars did a commendable job as tag team champions, but the strength and power of The Nexus in 2010 were unmatched. Nevertheless, McIntyre and Rhodes are doing great as the top babyfaces of their respective shows.

Do you think McIntyre and Rhodes will team up in the future? Who would win the match between the two? Let us know in the comment section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh