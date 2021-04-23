Drew McIntyre opens up on dealing with excessive drinking

Drew McIntyre has gone into detail regarding his struggle with alcohol and the potential reasons why he turned to drink.

In a recent appearance on the BBC Headliners podcast, The Scottish Warrior spoke openly while promoting his new book, A Chosen Destiny. When asked about his battle with the bottle, Drew McIntyre wasn't afraid to dive into the specifics of the situation. McIntyre explained his inability to process his thoughts and feelings, along with his mother's passing, ultimately led the former WWE Champion to abuse alcohol regularly.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say about his mindset and unhealthy alcohol consumption:

"Yeah, I mean, especially after my mum passed. Because I didn’t want to talk about it and I didn’t know how to talk about it. I didn’t have anyone to talk about it with, because she was the one I probably would have went to with these feelings I was having. And I didn’t know how I felt and I didn’t know how to deal with them. So I turned to drinking," said McIntyre.

"But it’s not like drinking is something that was uncommon for me," McIntyre continued. "I’m Scottish, I’ve been going to the pub since I was like fourteen (laughs). But it’s not like it was excessive, I’m a professional athlete. We’d have a couple of drinks after the shows, that was the norm, but after she passed it became especially not just after the shows, it became the days I was off. I just didn’t want to sit there and be consumed by my thoughts. Realistically it went up to six, seven days a week, and if it wasn’t seven days a week, it was because I was recovering from a pretty hefty night."

Drew McIntyre is set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash

After a valiant effort at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre will once again get a shot at becoming a three-time WWE Champion when he takes on Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The odds seem to be in Lashley's favor, though, as McIntyre has fallen victim to attacks from MACE and T-BAR for two consecutive weeks on RAW.

