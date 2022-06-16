"We don't hold back"- Drew McIntyre opens up about one of his fiercest rivalries in WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on his everlasting feud with Sheamus.

While the two are close friends in real life, they are each other's fierce rivals inside the squared circle. The duo had a classic feud in WWE last year after battling each other numerous times during their old days on the UK independent circuit.

Speaking about his rivalry with Sheamus on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre detailed that they both have a similar mindset inside the ring and don't want to hold back:

"It feels different for us and hopefully feels different for the fans watching. I know it feels different seeing the feedback because we have a very particular philosophy in this industry. When we get in that ring, we don't hold back whatsoever. We put everything out there. If there's anyone in the crowd that feels a certain way, maybe it's their first time at a WWE show, they're going to leave talking about Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, and the level of physicality we bring to the ring." (from 19:13 to 19:33)

Drew McIntyre faced Sheamus on WWE SmackDown last week

Last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw The Scottish Psychopath battle Sheamus in a singles match with a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank match at stake.

However, the duo decided to go rogue and hit each other with chairs, which resulted in the bout ending with no result.

Speaking about Friday's match on The Bump, Drew stated that they both know each other so well but this was the first time they tried each other's moves:

"We know each other so well. That's the thing. Aside from physicality, if you watch all of our matches, they're all different. They're all different. I believe this is the first time we started trying each other's moves on each other." (from 20:01 to 20:19)

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been on their wrestling journey together since the former was 19 years old. The duo share an excellent chemistry inside the squared circle. If their post-match segments with Adam Pearce are anything to go by, the feud between the two is far from over.

