"I instantly dropped that crap" - Drew McIntyre opens up about being overused by WWE

Drew McIntyre hated the storytime promos just as much as the WWE Universe did.

SmackDown's Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss a variety of subjects. When talking about the live crowd being burnt out on him when the company returned to the live crowds, he partially placed some blame on the terrible "Storytime with Drew" promos that WWE had him doing in the months before returning to the road.

"I know at that time we had been trying the storytime with Drew that everyone loved so much, especially me," Drew McIntyre sarcastically said. "I knew it wasn't going to connect to the live audience. So as soon as I got to cut a promo at Money in the Bank if you go back and watch it, you'll hear the initial reaction when I appeared. There was a lot of cheers, but also some boos mixed in there as well. If you watch the duration of the promo, I was back to being just regular Drew.

"I wasn't trying any outside-the-box things like storytime with Drew. I instantly dropped that crap the second the crowd came back. I knew it wasn't gonna work with a live audience. You can hear them cheering by the end of the interview from that moment forward. I kept with what I know works, what brought me to the dance as a main event player, which is just me [with] the volume turned up."

Drew McIntyre understands he was on top of WWE for a very long time

While it was only a year and a half, Drew McIntyre understands that being in the main event for that long in WWE nowadays can be a detriment given the attention span of today's audience.

"Realistically, we had Drew McIntyre at the top of the card for a year and a half, which in today's day and age might as well be 20 years with the short attention spans that people have," Drew McIntyre said. "I was aware of that fully when the crowds were coming back, especially at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view."

