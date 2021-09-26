Drew McIntyre opens up on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre has opened up on how his relationship with Vince McMahon has evolved over the years.

Over a decade ago, The Chairman of WWE declared the Scottish Warrior as 'The Chosen One' and a future world champion. Drew McIntyre finally fulfilled his destiny last year when he won the Royal Rumble match and pinned Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36. He carried the company for the majority of the pandemic era as the top babyface.

During an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes, Drew McIntyre revealed that he has learned a lot from Vince McMahon and has built trust with The Chairman over time.

“The opportunity to have more one-on-one time with the boss, if you’re involved in more significant segments, and obviously opening RAW most weeks, having long matches, I would get the chance to be in his office a lot more so it was awesome in the sense of building a relationship which is important in any job, to have a relationship with your boss, especially WWE. And also learn," said McIntyre.

“Every time I was in there, it’s always something he would say, I’d be like, ‘Wow, of course!’ I’m trying not to sell it but a light bulb just went off," he added. "It’s something obvious to him, but not obvious to myself. So I got to learn a lot during that period, but also start building that trust with him where he can trust me to go out on television and know my character. And if I feel something, go in in that direction."

Drew McIntyre on gaining Vince McMahon's trust

Drew McIntyre has been a mainstay on WWE programming as a RAW Superstar, and he has shared the ring with many top stars such as John Cena, The Undertaker and Goldberg.

He stated that he has gained enough trust from Vince McMahon that he can overcome any obstacle put forth before him.

“And also outside the ring, you know, interviews and representing the company," said McIntyre. "Building that trust during that time, that was very important to me to keep doing that. I feel like I’ve done it to a significant degree now that he knows he can put me in any situation, and trust me to represent the company and knock it out of the park.”

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer and he still has many championship runs left in him. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him next.

