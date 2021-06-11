"Easily the most painful match I've ever been involved in" - Drew McIntyre recalls a gruelling match from last year

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in WWE at the moment, and he is a former two-time WWE Champion. The Scottish Warrior's first title reign came to an end at the hands of Randy Orton after the Viper defeated him in at WWE Hell in a Cell. In a recent interview, McIntyre recently explained just brutal this clash was.

McIntyre's loss to Orton gave The Viper his 14th World Title win, but it only took the fan-favorite star a few weeks to regain the title. Still, the Hell in a Cell match left a lasting impact on the Scotsman.

Appearing on the Car Con Carne Podcast, Drew McIntyre recalled his painful encounter with Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

"Hell in a Cell is easily the most painful match I've ever been involved with," said McIntyre. "Last time Randy Orton and I, we were supposed to stay inside the cage but we ended up at the top of the cell, which is 20 feet high. I was 20 feet high and I do not like heights. I hate heights. We fought down the side of that cell. I was standing holding on for dear life. [I was at] the side of the cage at about 10 feet up."

"I'm six foot seven with my boots on so I looked back right before I got knocked off the side of the Hell in a Cell, and I fell 16 feet through a table and bit right through my tongue," McIntyre continued. "I had a snake's tongue for a few days and I got bad bad whiplash. That match did things to me that still haven't been undone."

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre (Episode 619) https://t.co/PPPMdVcDHA — Car Con Carne (@carconcarne) June 10, 2021

McIntyre explained that, though the match happened last October, he still hasn't fully recovered from it.

Drew McIntyre will be competing for the WWE Championship in a Hell in a Cell match next week

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in WWE

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Championship after The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Only a few weeks later, Lashley captured the title from The Miz on an episode of RAW and started the All Mighty Era.

The Scottish Warrior has been unable to recapture the WWE Championship, though he has challenged for it twice in recent months. Drew McIntyre will get his last chance at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship next Sunday in a Hell in a Cell match.

The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC!



Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?https://t.co/i7UShp2G4T — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

Who do you think will walk out as the WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Car Con Carne Podast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier