Drew McIntyre pets his cat and takes insensitive shot at CM Punk's injury

Drew McIntyre has turned into a real-life villain with his approach to life in WWE and after going after CM Punk. Not only has the star been quite open about his feelings about the stars he hates, but he's also taken cheap shots and not stopped himself from ruining moments when it counted. Now, the star has taken an insensitive shot at CM Punk.

Punk was injured during the 2024 Royal Rumble, tearing his triceps. Unfortunately, the injury could keep him out for 4-6 months. This would mean that the star will miss WrestleMania 40 - although he had been hoping to be a part of the main event finally this year.

It may be postponed for now, but even after the emotional announcement, McIntyre didn't stop himself from mocking the star and attacking him this week on WWE RAW. However, he has not restricted himself to that.

He's now taken to his social media to continue making fun of Punk's injury.

On his Instagram and TikTok, he's posted a video of himself working out. In the video, he takes shots at CM Punk in two ways, one more direct than the other.

In the beginning, he's seen drinking from a Prime bottle - something Logan Paul is sure to be happy about. He then pets his cat, before turning on the music video for Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares, a clear shot at how Punk's dream has turned into a nightmare. He then walked to the gym equipment and said it was "time to tear up those triceps." Winking at the camera, he started to work out.

CM Punk's feud for when he returns may well be against Drew McIntyre

When CM Punk returns to WWE following his recovery, he may well be facing McIntyre before getting involved in a title feud. By that time, Drew McIntyre may be champion as well given his new heel character.

There's still a lot of time before Punk returns. At this time, it remains to be seen who Drew McIntyre faces, with him interested in Seth Rollins, as he's stated numerous times before.

Do you want to see Punk face McIntyre when he returns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

