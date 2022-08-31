Drew McIntyre pictured with amazing Cardiff artwork ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to share some amazing artwork ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle.

Drew is set to take on Roman Reigns at the event, which is the first of its kind in the UK in 30 years. Their match will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and will threaten Roman's two-year-long reign at the top of WWE. This may be McIntyre's greatest opportunity to beat Reigns, who has always managed to get the better of him to this point.

With a UK homecoming so close on the horizon for McIntyre, things have understandably been a little surreal for The Scottish Warrior. They are, however, starting to feel real, as McIntyre confirmed on Twitter earlier today, pictured next to some impressive wall art in Cardiff. Drew and Roman are painted in the style of a Clash at the Castle promotional poster in the art, which is located somewhere in the Welsh capital.

"Starting to feel more real now," Drew wrote.

In the artwork, McIntyre is seen holding his sword, Angela. The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, has both title belts thrown over his shoulder.

What other matches are on the card for WWE Clash at the Castle?

WWE's Cardiff City spectacular will feature much more than just its stellar main event.

Fans can also look forward to a hard-hitting Intercontinental Title match between Sheamus and Gunther, a grudge match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, and Liv Morgan defending her SmackDown Women's Title against Shayna Baszler.

Additionally, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will team up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to take on the team of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. Fans will also see Rey Mysterio and Edge reunite to take on the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

What do you think of the Drew McIntyre artwork? What match are you most looking forward to at WWE Clash at the Castle? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

