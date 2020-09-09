Heath Slater was released by WWE earlier this year. Slater was one of a number of Superstars and staff released by WWE in the wake of the COVID crisis. However, we did see Slater return to WWE RAW to face the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

In a recent interview with TVInsider, Heath Slater revealed that it was Drew McIntyre who had pitched the idea to WWE for him to come back and face him, and they had accepted it:

That’s exactly what that was. McIntyre called me a month or so in advance. I told him I wasn’t going back, and I didn’t want it. Then literally two weeks before Slammiversary he pleaded with me to let him pitch working together. He was sure they would go for it. Then when he called me back and said they went for it I was like, what?! It was one of those things where Drew is one of my best friends inside and outside the ring.

Heath Slater opens up about his last appearance in WWE

Heath Slater opened up about the segment with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the ring where he got to cut a heartfelt promo. Slater said he took the chance to show what he could do one last time before he took his talent elsewhere:

We just clicked 12 years ago when we met. I’m in the ring with him and Dolph [Ziggler], who is a friend too. I thought to myself, “I’m going to hit a home run and speak from the heart and let you know how I feel.” Thankfully, it was one take and came off great. I wanted to prove to them that I could have been doing this the whole damn time if you gave me the opportunity. Now you give me the opportunity to come back one day to show what I can do, I’m going to spread my wings and fly to other companies and give them my talent.

Heath is now signed to Impact Wrestling following his WWE release and has been working in the company.