Drew McIntyre plans on harassing Vince McMahon until he gets his big wish fulfilled

Drew McIntyre recently sat down for an interview with The Scotsman, and the 2-time WWE Champion, as always, reiterated his stand on pushing for the WWE to have a PPV in the UK.

The Scottish WWE Champion has been one of the most vocal backers of a plan to have a big WWE PPV at a stadium in the United Kingdom.

During the interview, Drew McIntyre said that the UK has some of the most passionate fans globally, and it's evident from their football fandom. UK is also a major hub for pro wrestling, and Drew McIntyre said that his main goal to get a WWE PPV in the UK, and for that, he is even ready to harass Vince McMahon until it happens.

Drew McIntyre has engaged in social media exchanges with Tyson Fury and former Scottish Footballer Chris Sutton, and WWE can always angle towards a possible match for a UK PPV.

It was reported not too long ago that WWE did consider having a potential Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury showdown and it could very well headline a WWE UK PPV if the company wishes to pull the trigger on the plan.

Drew McIntyre's main goal for WWE in the UK

McIntyre has many ideas, but for now, the most prominent plan on his list is to get a WWE PPV back to the UK.

Here's what the WWE Champion told The Scotsman:

Advertisement

"The UK has some of the most passionate loyal fans. The superstars look forward to it because they don't understand why the crowds are so rowdy - we have football crowds who chant, go mental, get drunk, it's home for me, but for the rest of the superstars they think it's cool to get over - my goal is to make it happen in future and it's going to happen because I'm gonna harass [WWE chief executive] Vince McMahon until it does. I talk a lot of crap online with Tyson Fury and Chris Sutton in particular - but whatever it takes to get the UK a significant PPV I'll do. I have plans that I won't mention publicly but the big one I will, and the one that WILL happen, is getting a WWE PPV back to the UK."

WWE's last big PPV in the UK was SummerSlam 1992. The company's final main show PPV was Insurrextion in 2003, which happened in Newcastle.

WWE has taped RAW and SmackDown in the UK over the years, and the NXT UK brand has also helped the company expand its reach and business. However, a major WWE PPV in the UK remains on the wishlist of many people, Drew McIntyre included.