Drew McIntyre plans on using an AEW star's move against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre will be headlining WWE's first big premium live event in the UK in 30 years, Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. He is now planning to use some location-appropriate moves that night.

Cesaro parted ways with WWE in February this year. One of the Swiss Superman's signature moves throughout his career has been the European Uppercut. While he has made the move popular, using it in many variations, it has been around for decades. It was developed in, as the name suggests, European pro wrestling circuits in the mid-20th century.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior discussed using the move sparingly throughout his career. Fellow guest on the show Bret Hart also talked about how The Dynamite Kid taught him the move, back then called the "lifter." When the former WWE Champion was asked whether he would use the lifter against Roman in Cardiff, he said that he would, before namedropping The Swiss Superman.

"Oh he's getting one. I don't bring em out too often, but it's something I do like to use every so often. Like, if I can't do that better than someone else, I don't like to use them. And Cesaro was always around, and he's not around right now. He was the one, the bar for me, no pun intended. Now that Cesaro is not around, I'll bring that lifter back." said Drew McIntyre [57:37 to 57:55]

"Always been my Kryptonite" - Drew McIntyre discusses facing Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

During the same interview, Drew McIntyre discussed his record against Roman Reigns and how he measures his chances against the champ at Clash at the Castle next week.

While he got the upper hand on Roman on last week's SmackDown, hitting him with a Claymore Kick, the former NXT Champion has a 0-4 record against The Tribal Chief in 1-on-1 televised bouts.

Talking about him believing that he can walk out of Cardiff as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he said

"Roman has always been my Kryptonite, and he is that good. He's as good as he says he is, and I do learn from my mistakes. I'm always honest with myself. I always look in the mirror and say, 'What are the weaknesses? Where do we need to improve?' Roman doesn't do that anymore. He's genuinly convinced he's completely unbeatable... I can assure him, this is not the Drew McIntyre that he even faced two years ago." [26:12 to 26:32]

Drew McIntyre will look to get his first victory against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, ending the Head of the Table's 700+ day reign as champion.

