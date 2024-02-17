Drew McIntyre points out popular new star's age; backstage altercation leaves him angry

Drew McIntyre just poked fun at a SmackDown superstar's age after a backstage altercation left him angry.

Drew McIntyre has shown a more aggressive side in recent weeks. He has attacked and brutalized everyone who has stepped in the ring with him. Drew has been able to channel his frustration into aggression, and it has seemingly worked out well for him.

McIntyre could earn himself another shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship but he will have to go through the Elimination Chamber Match. In order to get to the chamber, Drew had to qualify for the match. He managed to do so by defeating AJ Styles.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Drew was interviewed backstage when he was interrupted by LA Knight. Drew didn't take too kindly to this interruption and both men engaged in a bit of verbal sparring. WWE officials came in between them to separate them as things were about to get too heated.

Following this segment, Drew took to social media to point out LA Knight's age. He even called him an old-timer.

"“Old timer.”"

Check out his tweet here:

It looks like things will get heated between these two megastars when they step inside the Elimination Chamber next week in Perth.

