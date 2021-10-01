Drew McIntyre on a potential dream match with WWE NXT UK Superstar

One day in the near future, the WWE Universe might get to witness former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre go one-on-one with former WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Miguel Leiva of Planeta Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the challenge he made to WALTER during the WWE's tour of the United Kingdom earlier this month, McIntyre said it was a match the WWE Universe should be very excited about.

"From the sound of things and the buzz whenever I mention his name and mine together in a match, I expect the WWE Universe to be very excited for the level of physicality they're about to see, and that's what they're going to get," Drew McIntyre said. "I know that I'm going to bring it as I do every time I get in a ring, and I know WALTER's going to bring it, just like when myself and Sheamus get in the ring and the physically is off the charts."

Drew McIntyre knows the level of physicality a match against WALTER will require

The amount of physicality the WWE Universe should expect from a match between these two men is not lost on Drew McIntyre. But it's a match he definitely wants to have eventually.

"The physicality is going to be off the charts and both of our chests are going to look pretty cut up afterwards, I imagine," Drew McIntyre continued. "But that's a match I want and it's just like many things I keep putting out there in the universe it's going to happen eventually."

