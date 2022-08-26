"Someone else got his number" - Drew McIntyre on how he's preparing for Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle 

Drew McIntyre has identified the biggest obstacle between him and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and he plans on eliminating it at Clash at the Castle.

The Scottish Warrior will challenge Roman Reigns for the coveted title at the event, but The Tribal Chief will most likely not be alone. Throughout the latter's reign, his cousins, The Usos, have helped him remain champion.

McIntyre knows that to get a fair bout against Roman, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions need to be removed from the equation.

During his recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Drew McIntyre revealed that Roman Reigns is just a man without The Bloodline and that he has his number.

"I've made it very clear to Roman's face before I dropped him last week with a Claymore, 'without your Bloodline, you're just a man, a very capable and talented man,' but there's always somebody that's working harder, and his head has gotten so big over these past two years, he can't possibly believe there's someone else working harder, and someone else got his number, and that person is Drew McIntyre," he said. (30:30-30:58)

Drew added that his gameplan is to make sure The Usos aren't involved in their match at Clash at the Castle:

"And I quickly reminded him of that last week, and I'm fully aware the Bloodline are around, I think he hates his family, he keeps sending The Usos my way to jump me, I keep beating them up and sending them back to him... I don't want to give away my gameplan but it's pretty clear to me that I have to make sure that his outside help is neaturalized so it's just one-on-one with Drew and Roman." (30:58-31:27)

Drew McIntyre on how he truly feels about facing Roman Reigns

The last time the duo faced each other in a singles match was at Survivor Series in 2020 during the battle for brand supremacy. McIntyre was the WWE Champion then, while Reigns was the Universal Champion.

Drew McIntyre commented on what it feels like to work with Roman Reigns again, stating:

"I feel good, I mean I've wrestled him[Reigns] a lot in the past, he's always beaten me in every single match, and nobody else that has beaten me I've not been able to overcome, he's the only one that I've not been able to overcome. I know him now, he knows what I'm capable of now, I know what I have to do to win. Now I just gotta do it next week," said McIntyre. (40:08-40:30)

Drew McIntyre dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and he'll be looking to do the same for Roman on September 3 in Cardiff.

