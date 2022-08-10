"You're going to be blown away." - Drew McIntyre promises something special ahead of WWE Clash At The Castle

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has hinted towards a special project he's been working on for Clash At The Castle.

The Scottish Warrior was recently announced as the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He will take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns for the title in the main event of the company's upcoming UK stadium show, Clash At The Castle. However, he may have to contend with Karrion Kross before then, as the former TNA star returned on the latest SmackDown.

McIntyre has also been hard at work outside the ring, as was revealed in his recent tweet. The Scottish Warrior announced that he, WWE, and BT Sport have been working together on a project to promote the upcoming UK event. In the tweet's caption, McIntyre mentioned that his wife was also involved with the project, and that fans should expect something special.

"I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away," McIntyre wrote

When did Drew McIntyre last hold the WWE Championship?

Since returning to WWE back in 2017, Drew McIntyre has captured the company's top title on two separate occasions.

The Scottish star's last reign with the WWE Championship came in late 2020-early 2021, besting Randy Orton to re-gain the title. He lost the championship to The Miz, who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract in February 2021.

Drew defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to capture the championship. This marked his first world title in WWE, and the Scotsman would hold the belt through the much of the company's pandemic era.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will walk out of WWE Clash At The Castle as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

