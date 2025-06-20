Drew McIntyre promises he will never do one thing in WWE again after injury scare

Drew McIntyre had an injury scare during one of his matches. He has promised he will never repeat what led to the incident again.

Drew McIntyre probably had one of the most iconic feuds with CM Punk in 2024. The two men feuded for several months, culminating in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024. During the match, the Scottish Psychopath attempted to hit a Claymore on CM Punk, but instead landed with his lower back striking the edge of the steel steps. The entire spot looked nasty, and the referee also immediately went to check on Drew out of concern.

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, the WWE star finally opened up about the spot, stating that he was lucky to have pulled it off safely, but he's not willing to take that risk again.

"I got lucky convinced I could do it as safely as possible, and I did. But it's not a risk I'll ever take again. It's just a risk for that match, for that moment, and I knew in the moment, like, considering, you know, the amount of blood that was going on and how it felt in there the story we were telling and the way things were coming off. This is the match I've been looking for my whole life as a kid. I used to always love those final blow off matches. I mean, with the Triple H and Mick Foley kind of matches, the final ones, just the bloodbaths, the war, and afterwards that I got. I'll always remember this, and I do remember moments like that and was aware I'm having one of those right now."

Drew continued to say that he will reflect on this moment from this match one day and think that it was cool. He further noted that he was willing to do something memorable for that match, but he would never do it again.

"And for me personally, I look back one day when it's all over and go, 'wow, that was pretty cool' and I know a lot of fans out there all feel the same way, especially younger fans who were like me when I was watching as a kid. So for that match, I was willing to do something. Yeah. That's stupid. But came off as good as it can considering it was legitimately my lower back that landed on. And, yeah, it's a one-and-done. It'll never be done again, and that match will live forever." [17:25 - 18:34]

Drew McIntyre opened up about his WWE future

Drew McIntyre is currently having the run of his career as one of the top heels in WWE. However, the Scottish star is 40 years old and is fast approaching the final years of his career.

During the same interview, Drew McIntyre was asked about taking on a backstage role after he retires from in-ring competition. He didn't directly answer the question, but said his body doesn't feel as good as it used to. Hence, he will need to evaluate his options based on his physical conditions.

"Yeah, I mean, it certainly doesn't feel as good as it used to, but it looks better than it ever has. I'm just s**ier than ever, and I keep evolving. But on the inside, it doesn't feel great. We'll see. I will take each year as it comes," McIntyre said. [01:38 - 01:55]

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE TV since his Saturday Night's Main Event match with Damian Priest.

