Drew McIntyre provides important update after testing positive for COVID-19

The news about Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19 shook the WWE and the fans hours before RAW went on air. Despite the diagnosis, it was later announced that Drew McIntyre would address the fans on the latest episode of RAW.

Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine. https://t.co/xgubbWEupk — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2021

Drew McIntyre did just that in a pre-recorded segment that aired on Monday Night RAW. While McIntyre wished he could have been on RAW, he confirmed the positive COVID-19 test and that he was in quarantine.

Thankfully for McIntyre, the WWE Champion confirmed that he is asymptomatic. McIntyre issued a vital message by saying that he is proof that anyone can contract the virus. McIntyre stressed that COVID-19 couldn't be taken lightly.

To stop the COVID-19 pandemic, we would all have to work together, according to McIntyre, who also called for everyone to wear their masks and maintain social distancing. Drew signed off by promising to see the fans again soon and wished them well.

“I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.” — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Pd2vQHyUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

Drew McIntyre's first message since testing positive for COVID-19 was essentially a PSA from the WWE regarding the dreaded virus. WWE has not directly mentioned COVID-19 during the pandemic era on TV, and Drew McIntyre's pre-taped video segment was a much-needed acknowledgment from the company.

The impact of Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19

Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to have a match against Randy Orton on this week's episode of RAW. The 2-time WWE Champion was pulled from the show, and WWE would later announce the TV return of Triple H.

Drew McIntyre hasn't shown any symptoms, and he expects to be back sooner rather than later. The WWE would ideally conduct several tests before getting Drew McIntyre back to RAW. In the meantime, it would be interesting to see how WWE continues the build-up for the McIntyre vs. Goldberg Royal Rumble match in the Champion's absence.

We wish Drew McIntyre a speedy recovery and hope everyone takes his message seriously.