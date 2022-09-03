"I'm going to kick his head right off his f***ing body"- Drew McIntyre puts Roman Reigns on notice by mocking his popular quote ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE star Drew McIntyre sent out a warning to his on-screen rival Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle.

The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been at the top for more than two years now. He will defend his titles against The Scottish Warrior in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking with Daily Record, McIntyre mentioned that he is going to destroy The Head of the Table, who will be stepping foot on his island. This was clearly a dig at Reigns' popular "Island of Relevancy" line.

"In front of 70,000 Brits, the entire world, my destiny will finally be fulfilled. At Clash of the Castle, my land, Roman is coming to my island, and I'm going to kick his head right off his f***ing body." said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre claimed that Roman Reigns has been quite successful as the champion

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently noted that Roman Reigns has been highly successful as the champion. He also stated that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is a huge star.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, he stated that although Reigns was an inspiration to him, he will dethrone him in their upcoming match. The former champion also shared his belief that The Head of the Table doesn't deserve the titles. McIntyre said:

"I don’t necessarily like the way he gets things done these days, and he’s a changed man. But, nonetheless, he’s very successful. He’s a huge star. He’s somebody I’ve looked up to and learned from over the years. And this Saturday, at Clash at the Castle, I’m going to have to kick his head off his body and take those titles because I don’t feel like he represents the titles the way they should be represented, quite frankly."

Who do you think will win the match at Clash at the Castle premium live event? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier