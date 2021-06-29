Drew McIntyre earns the last RAW spot for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW saw Drew McIntyre face off against both AJ Styles and Riddle in a Last Chance Qualification Match for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Randy Orton was originally meant to be in the match, but had to pull out for reasons yet to be revealed. Riddle won the right to act as The Viper's proxy after he came out on top in a Battle Royal that kicked off Monday Night RAW.

The match itself was absolutely amazing, as all three men left everything in the ring. Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles were brilliant as always, and Riddle had probably his best performance in his WWE Career.

Things were evenly matched for the majority of the main event, but the course of the match changed after it seemed as though Riddle hurt himself after kicking a set of steel steps. It then became a one-on-one match between Styles and McIntyre.

However, Riddle came back out in true babyface fashion and looked set to win the match after hitting AJ Styles with an RKO. Unfortunately, Styles' partner Omos prevented Riddle from completing the pin, allowing McIntyre to take advantage amid the confusion to hit the Original Bro with a Claymore and seal the win.

It was a huge win for McIntyre, but there will be questions regarding who exactly he can cash in on if he wins. Especially considering that he is not allowed to challenge Bobby Lashley anymore.

Drew McIntyre will join Riddle, Ricochet and John Morrison from RAW in the ladder match

Riddle had already qualified for the match earlier when he initially defeated Drew McIntyre on last week's episode of RAW.

Drew McIntyre's inclusion now means that five of the eight spots in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match have been filled, this includes Big E who qualified after defeating Apollo Crews on SmackDown.

