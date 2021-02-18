Drew McIntyre reacts as Jim Ross calls Kenny Omega the "WWE Champion" on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, commentator Jim Ross mistakenly referred to AEW Champion Kenny Omega as the WWE Champion. While it was a harmless mistake, it sent social media into a frenzy.

The reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre himself joined in on the fun, taking to Twitter to poke fun at Good Ol' JR. He posted an image of himself along with a caption which read:

"The WWE World Champion, Drew McIntyre is not impressed or amused."

The veteran commentator also took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

Yep. Heat of battle. Live TV.

My bad...,. https://t.co/U4kdN8bObx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 18, 2021

It is clearly obvious that it was an unintentional mistake on the part of Jim Ross. The man has commentated for a lot of big promotions around the world, including WWE.

Drew McIntyre to defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake PPV on February 21, 2021. He'll face five former WWE Champions in Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Kofi Kingston.

In this week's episode of RAW, McIntyre was defeated in the final round of a gauntlet match by his former friend Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior will now enter the Elimination Chamber match as the last man. It grants him a distinct advantage over the other competitors, including The Scottish Warrior.