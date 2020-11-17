Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Drew McIntyre reacts to winning the WWE Championship on RAW

Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 17 Nov 2020, 11:05 IST
News
Advertisement

Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre left the fans astonished by putting Randy Orton down and winning the WWE title for the second time in his career. A hard-fought battle ended with McIntyre hitting a devastating Claymore Kick on Orton, which was enough to secure the pin.

Following the victory, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and reacted to the big title change on RAW. He stated that he is proud of tonight's outing, and will never take the responsibility of being a WWE Champion for granted. Check out the tweet below:

It didn't take Drew McIntyre long to take back the WWE title

Drew McIntyre had won the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and had successfully defended it against several opponents over the next few months. He finally lost the belt to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell, in what was Orton's 14th World title win.

McIntyre was determined to take back the WWE title from The Viper, and he did exactly what he had been promising over the past few weeks. Drew McIntyre has had the greatest year of his pro wrestling career in 2020, and things only got better tonight. Here's hoping he gets another lengthy WWE title reign on the RAW brand.

Published 17 Nov 2020, 11:05 IST
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Randy Orton Greatest Faces in WWE history
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी