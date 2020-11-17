Drew McIntyre reacts to winning the WWE Championship on RAW

Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre left the fans astonished by putting Randy Orton down and winning the WWE title for the second time in his career. A hard-fought battle ended with McIntyre hitting a devastating Claymore Kick on Orton, which was enough to secure the pin.

Following the victory, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and reacted to the big title change on RAW. He stated that he is proud of tonight's outing, and will never take the responsibility of being a WWE Champion for granted. Check out the tweet below:

It’s easy to talk about what’s next. But for tonight I’m thinking about what it is. Proud of my match tonight on #WWERaw. I’m never going to take this responsibility or this feeling for granted pic.twitter.com/cm4gQYtRVe — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2020

It didn't take Drew McIntyre long to take back the WWE title

Drew McIntyre had won the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and had successfully defended it against several opponents over the next few months. He finally lost the belt to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell, in what was Orton's 14th World title win.

McIntyre was determined to take back the WWE title from The Viper, and he did exactly what he had been promising over the past few weeks. Drew McIntyre has had the greatest year of his pro wrestling career in 2020, and things only got better tonight. Here's hoping he gets another lengthy WWE title reign on the RAW brand.