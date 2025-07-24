Drew McIntyre reacts to WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne's tragic passing: "Thank you for keeping us going"

Drew McIntyre delivered a message following the death of WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday. The legendary icon passed away at the age of 76, just 17 days after his final live performance in front of thousands of his fans.Ozzy Osbourne, &quot;The Prince of Darkness&quot; and lead vocalist for Black Sabbath, died on July 22 surrounded by his family. He battled several illnesses over the years, but he was still able to perform at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Drew McIntyre shared an image of the rock icon and wrote a heartwarming message for the WWE Hall of Famer. Osbourne famously appeared at WrestleMania 2, as well as making multiple cameos and collaborations with the company over the years.&quot;I thought Ozzy would outlive us all. Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness,&quot; McIntyre tweeted.In addition to Drew McIntyre, Triple H and The Miz also paid tribute to the music legend on social media. WWE aired a touching video montage during the NXT broadcast to honor the legacy of the Hall of Famer.Drew McIntyre takes a shot at his WWE peers during Logan Paul interviewSpeaking on the Impaulsive podcast recently, Drew McIntyre took some shots at the majority of his peers in WWE. McIntyre claimed that many of his co-workers don't look like WWE Superstars, reserving praise for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul for their physiques.&quot;It drives me nuts when I see some of our guys on some of these huge public platforms, huge TV shows. These days, no offense, but 85% of our guys don't look like they should be in WWE. (...) It's cool to see people [go], 'Oh, Logan Paul's on there and he’s killing it. Roman Reigns, what a freaking star. The guy comes on the screen, comes right off the screen. You're a freaking giant.' [Then] there's [sic] these other guys. It looks like they should be serving me my fast food, McDonald's, or whatever. I could kick their a**.&quot; [12:51 - 13:23]McIntyre and Paul are set to team up at SummerSlam to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Things took a turn at Saturday Night's Main Event XL when Roll helped Orton get a win over McIntyre, who proceeded to hit a Claymore on the rapper.