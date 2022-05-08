"I knew when I hit the ropes, something went wrong" - Drew McIntyre on what happened during Bobby Lashley's scary accident

Bobby Lashley was involved in a terrifying mishap during a recent live event in the UK as the rope snapped during his match with Drew McIntyre and the former WWE Champion fell awkwardly out of the ring.

While Bobby Lashley escaped unscathed, Drew McIntyre opened up about the spot while speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling and CBSSports. The Scottish star said that his in-ring awareness was always at its peak, and he instantly knew something wasn't right when he hit the ropes for a Claymore Kick.

McIntyre had the ropes to break his fall, but Lashley wasn't so lucky as The All Mighty tumbled onto the floor. Drew noted that Bobby was, unfortunately, a second late and didn't have the ropes to stop him from taking a nasty fall.

"For me, it was very quick yet very slow at the same time," McIntyre revealed. "When trouble happens, things seem to slow down for me, and I'm aware of what's going on. I knew when I hit the ropes, something went wrong. I was able to catch myself very quickly and was watching straight ahead and saw how Lashley went over. So the rope broke as I connected. He was a split second behind me. He had no rope. He went into what should have been the top rope, and he continued head over heels at the speed he was going."

McIntyre instantly observed how Lashley bumped and was glad that his opponent did not hit his head on the ring apron. The two-time world champion knew Bobby would be alright as the star, fortunately, flipped over and crashed over the ringside mat.

"Thankfully, I could see how he landed," McIntyre continued. "He went head over heels. Those giant traps hit the ring apron. His head didn't connect with the ring apron, thankfully. He flipped himself right around onto the mat outside. I could see he was probably going to be OK." (H/T CBS Sports)

Drew McIntyre says Bobby Lashley enjoys the in-ring physicality

Bobby Lashley is one of the strongest superstars in WWE, and Drew McIntyre noted how the wrestler pushes himself to unimaginable limits when the cameras aren't on.

McIntyre was well-versed with Lashley's legitimate toughness and was confident that his Monday Night RAW rival would not suffer significant injuries following the unplanned rope-break incident.

"Knowing him, he'd be OK. A guy who just likes to roll around and fight during the day, and take unnecessary fawould," stated Drew. "I always say, 'no cameras are watching right now. Why are you doing this to yourself?' But he enjoys the physicality. I could see he landed safely, and knowing him; I knew he'd be okay. And thankfully, he was okay. In those situations, you can only hope for the best-case scenario. Accidents do happen." (H/T CBS Sports)

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to compete at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event. You can catch all the live updates and results right here with us at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Pratik Singh