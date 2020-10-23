Drew McIntyre recalls 'terrifying' experience on top of Hell in a Cell

Drew McIntyre enters Hell in a Cell for the first time in his career in 2020 as he takes on Randy Orton in yet another WWE title defense. Now holding the WWE Championship for over half a year, Drew McIntyre has helped carry RAW during one of the most difficult periods in WWE history.

It's safe to assume that he has done a good job of it and win or lose on Sunday, Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign will be a memorable one. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM, Drew McIntyre opened up about his minimal experience with Hell in a Cell and a moment that he shared with Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose on top of the steel structure (H/T WrestleZone):

“It’s my first Hell in a Cell match,” McIntyre said. “The only time I’ve been near the Hell in a Cell is when myself and Dolph, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins ran down during Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns. Dean and I climbed the top of the cage, we clotheslined each other where we were out, and Brock Lesnar came down and destroyed Braun and Roman. To the point that I remember Dean saying, ‘Stay completely still. He might not see us.’ I remember looking at him going, ‘Like a T-Rex?’ [Could you imagine] if Brock climbed the cell and threw us both off the top?

Drew McIntyre recalled the time two years ago when he climbed all the way to the top of the Hell in a Cell structure. He explained that climbing up isn't a difficult task, but climbing back down certainly is. He admitted that he was terrified of the experience:

“That was the only time I’ve been around a cell when I climbed it. It is terrifying up there and it does not feel good, but it’s a match I’ve really wanted to do since I was a kid … Climbing back down [is the scariest part]. Climbing up there is one thing, you’ve got the foot holes there as you can clearly see. When you’re live and the crowd is screaming and you’ve got big-ass feet like me, I couldn’t find the foot holes, so I scaled that thing with my hands only. It felt like my fingers would fall off when I got to the top of it.

Advertisement

Will Drew McIntyre walk out of Hell in a Cell as the WWE Champion?

A few signs seem to indicate that Drew McIntyre won't be walking out of Hell in a Cell as the WWE Champion. The only basis of this is the rumor that WWE has been planning a Randy Orton-Edge trilogy at WrestleMania 37 with the WWE Championship on the line.

Even if Drew McIntyre loses the WWE title, it will go down as one of the best reigns in the last 5 years and it was a breakout year for the Scotsman, who had to scratch and claw to reach the heights that many including Vince McMahon knew he was always capable of.