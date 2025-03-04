Drew McIntyre replies to 14-year-old tweet; sends message to CM Punk after he publicly roasts The Rock on RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has reacted to CM Punk's furious outburst on tonight's episode of RAW. Punk verbally ripped The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins in his promo.

Ad

CM Punk isn't happy one bit about the events last weekend. Seth Rollins cost him an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 41 during the final moments of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Shortly after, John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock.

Punk took massive shots at The Final Boss on RAW, and his former rival Drew McIntyre couldn't help but react to it. He replied to a 14 years old post from The Rock and told Punk to cry more.

Ad

Trending

"14 years on and still relevant. Cry more you bi*ch Punk. I’ll see you down the line," Drew wrote.

Check out the post HERE, and you can check out the old tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post that Drew McIntyre replied to was made by The Rock in 2011, mere days after Punk's iconic Pipebomb promo on RAW. The Great One took a personal shot at Punk in his post and said he draws more money in a night than Punk will in a lifetime.

14 years later, Punk is still waiting to headline WrestleMania, and judging by what happened last weekend, he might not be headlining The Show of Shows this year. WrestleMania 41 will be headlined by John Cena vs Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.