WWE Superstar responds to Conor McGregor following his WrestleMania comments

WWE is no stranger to UFC talent. Some of the top WWE Superstars include Ronda Rousey, a former UFC Champion, and Brock Lesnar, who headlined WrestleMania 38. Cain Velasquez, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, even appeared in WWE.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to WWE as well. Earlier in his career, he had mimicked Vince McMahon's walk and interacted with WWE Superstars from the past.

So when the former two-division UFC Champion expressed his thoughts following WrestleMania 38, fans and WWE talents quickly responded. Drew McIntyre didn't hesitate to taunt The Irishman, calling him "McTapper":

McIntyre recently won his singles match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania, destroying Corbin's seven-month undefeated streak and being the first person to kick out of his finisher, End of Days.

Conor McGregor's history with WWE Superstars

It isn't the first time Conor McGregor has landed on a WWE Superstar's bad side. In 2016, Conor was promoting UFC 202 when he made comments about the roster, prompting Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, and more to clap back.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's.

Two years prior, McGregor took shots at fellow Irishman Sheamus, taunting the former WWE Champion about being in a real fight.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @WWESheamus I'll whoop you at your own game, then we can toast a whiskey and talk about true fighting. Always remember #UFCAsRealAsItGets @WWESheamus I'll whoop you at your own game, then we can toast a whiskey and talk about true fighting. Always remember #UFCAsRealAsItGets

Becky Lynch, however, seems to be on good terms with the fighter. He congratulated Becky for being the "Champ Champ" after winning the RAW and SmackDown Championship and even offered backup if she needed one.

Flash forward to 2022, the heat doesn't seem to be dying down as stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Sonya Deville have also responded to Conor's latest comments about the event.

It's unclear whether the tweet was made in a bad light or to poke fun. It could be to tease a possible appearance on the show. Either way, the UFC personality has natural mic skills that'll be helpful in the squared circle.

