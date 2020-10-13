There is no secret to the fact that the WWE Universe wants to see Wade Barrett compete inside the squared circle once again, especially now that he is back in WWE. Now a commentator for NXT, Barrett recently made a bold claim regarding Drew McIntyre. He stated that even the WWE Champion knows that he is capable of destroying him.

In response to the former leader of Nexus, Drew McIntyre sent a response to Wade Barrett via Twitter, advising the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to stay behind his desk and stick to commentary.

"I used to bully him. Kick the hell out of him. Pour cans of beans over him. He'd be in the corner crying, begging for mercy" 😂



"As a man, he knows I can destroy him anytime. He knows I can batter him" 💀



When @StuBennett is ready he's going to 'embarrass' @DMcIntyreWWE 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z6uk7DE5y1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 12, 2020

Drew McIntyre sends a bold message to Wade Barrett

Ever since making his recent return to WWE, Wade Barrett has sent the pro-wrestling world into a frenzy. The WWE Universe, in particular, has been speculating a return for the former Intercontinental Champion at some point down the line. Barrett, who claimed in a recent interview that he's going to "embarrass" Drew McIntyre, has now been put on notice by the reigning WWE Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Drew McIntyre told Barrett to stay behind his desk. In his short yet savage message, the McIntyre also wrote that Barrett's stand-in has a better chance than he does.

Here is what Drew McIntyre wrote on Twitter in response to Wade Barrett:

Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do https://t.co/lt6JSscFK0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 12, 2020

Wade Barrett's return to WWE

Wade Barrett is usually known for his initial run with WWE when not only did he lead The Nexus to start with, but the five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion also did brilliant work with multiple gimmicks. Ever since his departure from WWE in 2016, Barrett has barely competed in a pro-wrestling ring. Earlier this year, he replaced Mauro Ranallo on commentary for NXT.

A former King of the Ring winner, Wade Barrett has shared the ring with some of the finest in WWE history. His past opponents include the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, and Sheamus, all of whom are former WWE World Champions.

McIntyre's current focus is on Randy Orton, who once again will be challenging for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. However, the current WWE Champion would surely be open to welcoming Barrett back into the ring.