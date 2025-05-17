Drew McIntyre responds to a major challenge issued by top WWE star; sends a warning

Drew McIntyre was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He responded to Damian Priest, challenging him to a Steel Cage Match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior accused The Archer of Infamy of being stuck in the Drew McIntyre vortex. The former WWE Champion said he was in that vortex for over a year, and that he was the only reason why anyone gave a damn about Damian Priest. McIntyre said he's been trying to get rid of the former Judgment Day member for months.

Drew mentioned beating the latter at WrestleMania 41 and stated that Damian was obsessed with him. He then claimed that Priest was jealous of him because he was better than him in every single way. McIntyre stated that he would've been a WWE Grand Slam Champion if it weren't for Damian Priest.

Ad

Trending

He also said he believed the latter was ready to kill him, which is why The Archer of Infamy chokeslammed him last week off a giant crate and slammed his head through concrete.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre then said that it needed to end, and he'll see Damian Priest inside a Steel Cage this Saturday. Drew warned his rival that one of them would walk out of the cage while the other would leave on a stretcher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More