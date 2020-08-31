Drew McIntyre responds to Tyson Fury's challenge

Drew McIntyre has responded to Tyson Fury's challenge and said that he is ready to face him. The WWE Champion is currently out with an injury and missed WWE Payback last night.

McIntyre has a storyline injury after being on the receiving end of three vicious punt kicks from Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW last week. WWE confirmed it as 'hairline jaw fracture' but have not reported a timeline for his return to the ring.

I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ - Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020

Tyson Fury made his debut in WWE back in October 2019 when he took on Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. The WBC heavyweight champion won via countout against the Monster Among Men in Saudi Arabia on his debut.

He issued a challenge to the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre yesterday by posting a video on his Twitter handle. Fury said:

“Been sitting on the train on my own after a long, busy weekend and I'm thinking about the people that I want to punch in the face. The first one that springs to mind is a big fella called Drew McIntyre. Now Drew, you've been having quite a bit to say about me lately. I love to punch your face in honestly.”

“So grow a pair, step up to the plate, like I say to your mate AJ, and come and fight the master. Me. This is an official challenge video to Drew McIntyre, the WWE heavyweight champion. I already knocked your pal out, Braun Strowman, I'll do the same to you. Bring it.”

When will Drew McIntyre return to the ring?

Drew McIntyre is expected to make his comeback in the ring soon and take on Randy Orton once again at Clash of Champions, late in September.

As for his fight against Tyson Fury, WWE have already started planting the seeds for the storyline now that the challenges have been laid down and accepted on social media.