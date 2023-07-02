Drew McIntyre retuns at Money in the Bank 2023, sets his sight on major WWE Championship

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made a surprising return at Money in the Bank 2023 and confronted Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Scottish Warrior last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania when he challenged Gunther for the IC title in a triple-threat match. The Imperium leader retained his gold against Sheamus and McIntyre, following which the latter went on a hiatus.

Backstage reports claimed that McIntyre's contract with WWE was nearing its end, and both parties had not agreed on renewal. However, fans eagerly anticipated his return at Money in the Bank 2023, especially with the event in London, United Kingdom.

McIntyre appeared after the Intercontinental Championship match that saw Gunther retain his gold against Matt Riddle. It was a grueling encounter that ended with Gunther picking up a big win via submission. However, the champion couldn't celebrate for too long as Drew McIntyre walked out to a massive pop.

He stood across from Gunther inside the ring, but the champion struck first. McIntyre hit back with a Glasgow Kiss and followed it up with a devastating Claymore. He then picked up the Intercontinental Championship and lifted it over his head as the crowd rose to its feet to welcome him back.

It was clear that Drew McIntyre now had his sights set on the Intercontinental championship. We could see him engage in an intense feud with Gunther for the title, setting up a massive match at SummerSlam next month.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes