WWE is celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker in the company, and "Meeting The Undertaker" is WWE's latest presentation in a series of specials which looks closely at The Deadman's illustrious career. In the special, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed and he recalled an amusing incident from his previous stint with WWE.

McIntyre stated that he was in the ring with Sheamus, trying out some moves, while The Undertaker was standing at ringside with someone. Here's where things got interesting.

"They started laughing, as we were in the ring, wrestling. The thought going through my head was, 'Oh my goodness, The Undertaker is laughing at how terrible I am. This is the worst day ever.'

"Years later, I learnt that they were taking about anything else but what was going on in the ring. So that's why from that day forward, when I was with WWE, whenever I was at ringside and the extras were in the ring, they were trying to get an opportunity to be a part of WWE, I never laughed once, 'cause I remember the feeling that The Undertaker thinks I'm terrible."

The @Undertaker has taught me so much, intentionally and unintentionally. Lesson one, never laugh at ringside when extras are doing tryouts. 20 year old Drew still has nightmares about this moment...#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/tzQGLurENQ — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 1, 2020

Drew McIntyre wants to have a match with The Undertaker

Fast forward to today, and Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE. He had an impressive title reign and he still has a lot left in the tank. A short while ago, McIntyre stated that he regularly asks Vince McMahon to call The Undertaker for a return, so that he can lock horns with him in the squared circle.