Drew McIntyre reveals amusing story about his stay at Jinder Mahal's apartment

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down with WWE India's Gaelyn Mendonca and shared his opinion on former stablemate Jinder Mahal. McIntyre recalled an amusing moment from the time when the duo was on the road.

Drew McIntyre spent the night at Jinder Mahal's apartment and assured Mahal and his cousin that he's okay sleeping on the couch. The duo was adamant on making him sleep in the bedroom so that he could have a good night's sleep. McIntyre jokingly said that Mahal and his cousin would have beaten him up if he didn't sleep on the bed.

We are so similar, close in age, and when we met, we instantly became friends. From Jinder I learned about just how nice the people of India are and well aggressively nice, because they will not take no for an answer. I remember once being on the road with him, we went out one evening with his cousin and returned to Jinder’s apartment where he had just one bedroom and one bed. I told him I would sleep on the couch, but Jinder and his cousin insisted that I take the bedroom and be comfortable. It reached a point where I think they would have beaten me up if I didn’t take the bedroom.

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are incredibly close in real life

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were a part of the 3MB stable, along with Heath Slater. The trio didn't do much of note and was mostly used as enhancement talent. McIntyre and Mahal were released in 2014. Mahal later returned and became WWE Champion in 2017. McIntyre returned that year as well and went on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and held the WWE title for months on end.