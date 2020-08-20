Drew McIntyre reveals why he should bear WWE's flag over Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre is on a roll at the moment. Ever since he won the WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36, defeating Brock Lesnar to claim that spot, he has gone out of his way to make sure that the stake has claimed in WWE belongs only to him. Drew McIntyre has since defeated Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler, and now will be facing Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam.

Randy Orton has been in WWE for a long time, and in that time has made a place for himself at the top of the roster. However, when it comes to bearing the WWE flag, Drew McIntyre, in his interview with Mirror, answered why he should be the one bearing it, rather than Orton.

Drew McIntyre on who is the rightful WWE star to bear the company's flag

Talking about whether he is the right person to bear WWE's flag, Drew McIntyre admitted that he had a lot more work to do and it was up to him to step up to Orton's level.

"I think I've got a lot of work left to do, you know, Randy is completely on fire right now. He's on another level and it was up to me to step up to Randy's level and hopefully I showed that I'm truly capable of that, like I did on Raw, when let loose with a talent like Randy Orton."

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

However, Drew McIntyre admitted that he hoped that his match against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam was not a one-and-done, and that he would be able to face Orton again.

"But I'm hoping SummerSlam is not 'one and done'. I think we can really do some cool stuff with Randy and I think I've been doing a lot of good with the WWE title. I think it's important we make new stars for the future and I think if I'm able to beat Randy and continue to hold the WWE Championship, it would do wonders for me and take me to that next level of being a real bona fide star on the roster that will bring fans into the building when we are able to."