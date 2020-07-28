Drew McIntyre reveals how Brock Lesnar could 'shock' him

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath made quick work of The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania by beating him in merely 5 minutes.

The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently had a Q&A session on Twitter and answered a lot of the questions. In one of the questions, he was asked if he missed having a 10-12 minute long match at WrestleMania followed by a Brock Lesnar shaking his hand and raising his arm.

Drew McIntyre replied that he did not expect Brock Lesnar to do anything like that.

“I’d be more shocked if he shook my hand & raised my arm than winning the title''

Drew McIntyre has done a fabulous job of being the top guy at a time when WWE is missing it's major Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. There are rumors that WWE had planned Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar to take place again at SummerSlam. However, those plans have been cancelled because of the pandemic situation.

It would certainly have been a sight to see if Lesnar raised McIntyre's arm at WrestleMania and would have been a major boost for the Scot as well.

Future plans for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is all set to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. There are reports stating that WWE is planning on putting the WWE Championship on The Viper. The reason for that is that they want the third match between Edge and Randy Orton to be for the WWE Championship.

It is also believed that Drew McIntyre has impressed the management and will be given another title reign once the crowd returns so that he could enjoy his crowning moment with the fans behind him.

Here is what WrestlingNews.co had reported:

“An idea was pitched to have Orton win the title and then defend against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and McIntyre could win the title again at a later date to get his true crowning moment with fans in attendance.”

Do you think WWE will have Randy Orton become the next WWE Champion? Tell us below!