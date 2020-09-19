Drew McIntyre reveals the business plan he had in mind when WWE had released him

It's no secret that WWE had released Drew McIntyre back in 2014. During his initial run in WWE, Drew McIntyre was deemed as The Chosen One. He had won the Intercontinental Championship at the time before forming 3MB.

Drew McIntyre on his WWE release

Drew McIntyre was in an interview with Medium. During the interview, the current WWE Champion spoke about the time the WWE released him in 2014 and how he planned to reshape he future.

“When I was gone from WWE, I had a very clear mission statement in my head what I was going to do. Go back to the UK, and the way I was gonna set things up, I knew the power of social media. I just had a very clear business plan in my head and I wanted to set a new example of what somebody that’s been in my position can do. Most guys that have been let-go, they’ve flown under-the-radar, hoping to get re-signed one day or hoped to get signed somewhere else. I was the exact opposite. I spoke to a few guys. They told me (regarding the independents) ‘You’ll get paid a certain amount at first and you’ll do your WWE gimmick and then you’ll go down in wage, and down in wage and eventually you’ll make an amount you can live on or whatever..’ I said ‘That sounds terrible, that’s no way to live, that’s not my passion..’ and I thought, I’m gonna go out and make myself more marketable, more valuable than ever and its gonna be because I grew it, because of all the lessons I learned. The highs, the lows, everything in-between, that I’ve learned in my career, set me up to go on the journey I’ve gone on. My brother coined the phrase – You’ve become a verb, you’ve done ‘a Drew’ and to watch other guys go out there and just go for it – not necessarily do a Drew — but taking a chance on themselves – it’s really cool to see them believing.” (h/t 4111mania.com)

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Clash Of Champions.