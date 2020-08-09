Drew McIntyre reveals common real-life mistake made by previous Champions that he avoids

Drew McIntyre's rise to the top of the WWE roster is nothing short of the fairytale. The reigning WWE Champion scripted one fo the best comebacks in WWE history, and his journey with the promotion has been an inspiration to several onlookers. While Drew McIntyre is often hailed for his resilience, he has also been criticised by a few.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Drew McIntyre addressed the fact that he is constantly scrutinised by the WWE fans and critics. He revealed that he faces criticism like other WWE Superstars, but he never lets them distract him from his goals.

Drew McIntyre further stated that a lot of WWE Champions in the past fell victim to these criticisms. He said that they would get angry and lash out on social media, but that is something which McIntyre doesn't allow himself to do.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say,

"I don't let [criticisms] get to me or distract me from the goal at home. I know a lot of previous champions have let it get to them. They've suffered in their personal life as a result and lashed out on social media. I don't allow it to get to me from that standpoint." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Drew McIntyre and his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is currently enjoying a great run on RAW. He successfully defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler even when the odds were stacked against him. Following that, he is now engaged in a feud with Randy Orton.

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

On the last episode of RAW, we saw Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre exchange words that saw them point out the biggest drawbacks of their respective personalities. While Orton is determined to put an end to yet another 'legend', McIntyre is keen on continuing with his dominant run as the WWE Champion.

Both Superstars are set to lock horns in a title match at the upcoming WWE PPV, SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what the creative has planned for this storyline heading into the promotion's 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.