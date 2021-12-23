Drew McIntyre reveals details about his new signature move in WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed plans for his new signature move during a recent interview.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the Scottish Warrior stated that he takes pride in popularizing his headbutt as "Glasgow Kiss." He further disclosed that he is working on a new signature move that will see him throw his opponents across the ring. McIntyre hopes to name that move "Highland Fling."

"I'm really proud my headbutt is known as the Glasgow Kiss. Now the world knows about the Glasgow kiss. I'm working on a new one when I threw the guy across the ring. I'm thinking I might call it the Highland Fling," said Drew McIntyre.

He also shared his excitement over getting his DVD in WWE. McIntyre looked back at his time as a kid and revealed that he was always adamant about becoming a world champion. Fast forward to this day, he is currently a two-time WWE Champion and the first British superstar to hold the world championship in the promotion.

Drew McIntyre went on to say, "Getting my own DVD, I think back to the young Drew watching my favorite wrestlers on VHS, and now I've got my own DVD. I pinch myself, but I was a real cocky kid, so I did believe it was going to happen. I was so convinced that no one could tell me otherwise. I was absolutely adamant. I saw it in my head. I saw myself as world champion one day."

Drew McIntyre's current run on WWE SmackDown

Over the last couple of years, Drew McIntyre has established himself as one of the top babyfaces in WWE. He has been involved in multiple feuds since moving to SmackDown earlier this year, slowly working towards building his momentum from scratch.

Many believe that sooner or later, McIntyre will enter the Universal Championship picture and challenge Roman Reigns for the title. For now, he has to turn his attention towards Madcap Moss, whom he will face at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Until recently, McIntyre had an alliance with Jeff Hardy, but WWE released the Charismatic Enigma earlier this month. Thus, it appears that the Scottish Warrior will continue his feud with Happy Corbin and his protege all by himself.

