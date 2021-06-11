"It almost brought me to tears" - Drew McIntyre recalls recent moment in WWE that made him emotional

Drew McIntyre has been one of the top WWE stars of the pandemic era. McIntyre's reign as champion came as a breath of fresh air but unfortunately, he never got a chance to lift the WWE Championship in front of a live crowd.

WWE welcomed crowds back to WrestleMania at the Raymond James Stadium, which hosted over 25,000 fans each night. The first night opened with the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The match resulted in Lashley successfully defending the title after Drew passed out to the Hurt Lock.

It was a special night for both competitors. Drew McIntyre went in-depth on his experience at WrestleMania while speaking on the Car Con Carne Podcast:

"At this past WrestleMania, when I was there live in front of the fans during my entrance, I made sure I savored every single second of that entrance. I can close my eyes and picture it right now, walking out there and looking into the crowd and seeing people in tears. I was the first entrance in one year, one month and one day. [I was] the first guy to walk out and see everybody's face. It almost brought me to tears," said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre might get his crowning moment in front of fans soon

It was recently announced that WWE is going on tour beginning 16 July with live fans in attendance. It could be an opportunity for WWE to pull the trigger on many returns or surprises that they have been holding back on just to get a loud reaction from the live fans in attendance.

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in WWE and sooner or later, he will be the WWE Champion again. McIntyre is set to face Lashley at Hell in a Cell which is the last pay-per-view before live crowds return.

WWE could choose to continue the feud into Money in the Bank, which will be the first pay-per-view with crowds returning after WrestleMania. McIntyre could finally get the crowning moment that he truly deserves in front of the fans. However, it would only come at the cost of halting Bobby Lashley's dominant title reign.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will take the title off Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

