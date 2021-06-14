"I panicked"- Drew McIntyre reveals his first ever meeting with Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre is currently one of WWE's top stars. Since defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania last year, Drew has been consistently booked in the title picture on RAW and to this day remains the premier attraction of the red brand.

However, things weren't always this colorful for the Scottish Warrior. His first full-time run on the WWE main roster from 2009 to 2014 ended with him being released from WWE despite showing a lot of promise early on.

Appearing on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Drew recalled his early days in WWE and also revealed how his first conversation with Vince McMahon went:

"The first [meeting with Vince] was on my first day on the road. I sat in catering and I remember he sat in front of me and I panicked." Drew McIntyre said, "I introduced myself, he knew who I was. He gave me some advice and I mumbled some stuff in my very thick Scottish accent, especially back then. He stood up, nodded, walked off and I thought 'I just messed up my whole WWE career'. Vince McMahon did not understand a word I said."

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017

Drew McIntyre with the NXT Championship

After being released from WWE in 2014, Drew McIntyre soon became one of the hottest free agents on the independent circuit. The former 'Chosen One' was now proving his worth outside WWE wrestling in promotions like IWF, AAA and PCW under the name Drew Galloway.

His ventures outside WWE put Drew McIntyre on the radar once again as he was approached by William Regal, who asked him to have a chat with the COO of WWE, Triple H.

The Scottish Psychopath was promptly brought back to WWE but he started off on NXT where he soon rose to the top. Within a matter of months, Drew became the NXT Champion after defeating Bobby Roode and cementing himself as the premier attraction of the Black and Gold brand.

Unlike many others, Drew was able to carry that same momentum over to the main roster after his callup in 2018 and just two years later, Drew defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania to win the WWE Championship.

