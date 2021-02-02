"He made it very clear" - Drew McIntyre reveals what Goldberg told him after their Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre has spilled the beans on what exactly WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg said to him after their Royal Rumble outing.

At the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre beat Goldberg to retain his WWE title. Following the match, Goldberg and McIntyre exchanged some words and embraced each other to a loud pop from the virtual WWE Universe. Goldberg raised McIntyre's hand as well, to signify that it's his time now.

Following the big win, Drew McIntyre gave a backstage interview. He didn't reveal Goldberg's exact words, but stated that the veteran had nothing but praise for him.

"I mean, if the cameras didn't pick it up I'm not going to reveal what he actually said. He made it very clear that I earned his respect and said some pretty cool things about myself as a person, as a performer, as a representative of this industry. That was cool. It [the match] was physical as hell. Goldberg, he's not lost a step. He's one of the most physical people I've been in the ring with. That spear is no joke, my ribs are going to have to be checked out after this. But I pulled off the victory, money can't buy moments like that."

Drew McIntyre is one of the most dominant WWE Champions in history

Drew McIntyre won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 36 last year by defeating Brock Lesnar in dominant fashion. Barring a small period of time where the WWE title was on Randy Orton's shoulder, Drew McIntyre has held it for months on end, and has defeated some of WWE's biggest Superstars.

Drew McIntyre has put down Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and several other top Superstars in his quest to keep the WWE title on his waist. When Goldberg made his return to WWE TV on RAW Legends Night, many fans believed that the WWE Hall of Famer was on his way to win another World title, and McIntyre's days as WWE Champion were numbered. Thankfully, nothing of that sort happened, and McIntyre has kicked off his road to WrestleMania in style.