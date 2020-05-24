Drew McIntyre

In a recent interview with WWE on BT Sport, reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that there were plans in place for him to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 during his first run with the company.

Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, those plans never reached fruition as he himself admitted that he wasn't quite ready for the big stage against someone like The Undertaker. Instead, WWE went ahead with The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in the Streak vs. Career match, which is still considered by many as one of the greatest matches of all time.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨@DMcIntyreWWE reveals that he was originally scheduled to face Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 👀



“Vince McMahon told me at 24 you don’t listen to anyone but Undertaker, he’s your mentor.”



There’s still time for that big singles match 🤤#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/JtaJ1itIYI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 24, 2020

During the interaction, Drew McIntyre also revealed that Vince McMahon had The Undertaker to mentor him at the time. (H/T PWMania)

“When I was 24 I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘you don’t listen to anybody but the Undertaker, he’s going to be your mentor and whenever you’ve got a question you go straight to him’. And the inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I. Unfortunately I wasn’t ready at the time, things worked out the way they worked out, and I believe it led to, instead of myself and Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match. It was obviously a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time.”

Interestingly, the two did face-off last year when The Undertaker came to the aid of Roman Reigns in his battle against Shane McMahon and McIntyre. The four would battle in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match at Extreme Rules, which Taker and Reigns won after The Phenom put Shane McMahon down for the three-count with a vicious Tombstone Piledriver.

Will we see The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre in the future?

While this is a little far-fetched, a match between The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre will be a spectacle if it were to happen. McIntyre has turned his career around like no one else in the last few years and if the chance were to arise now, he would be ready to take on The Undertaker, unlike last time.

The Undertaker, unfortunately, is not getting any younger at the moment, but if his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 is anything to go by, there is still some fuel left in his tank. With The Phenom hinting at retirement repeatedly in his docuseries 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', WWE will have to book this match sooner rather than later.