Drew McIntyre reveals Heath Slater didn't want to return to WWE RAW

Heath Slater returned to WWE RAW this past week, but he wasn't keen on doing so.

Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater had a singles match on the latter's one-off appearance on WWE RAW.

WWE released quite a few Superstars earlier this year. Several Superstars, as well as backstage producers, were let go by the company. One Superstar who was let go by WWE is Heath Slater, who made a surprise return to the company earlier this week on WWE RAW.

Slater featured in a segment that involved his former 3MB tag team partner and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and the two even had a match, which the Scottish Psychopath won. McIntyre revealed in an interview to TalkSport that Slater was not keen on returning to WWE RAW:

“The moment at the end was very special and I was very much pushing for that idea to happen. I think I saw something on the internet saying I was behind it and I’m thinking how are they getting this information?! But yeah, I played a big part in making it happen and to be honest, Heath was a little bit against it and I spoke to my wife right before the phone call I made to Heath to try and convince him to come onto the show for the segment."

McIntyre then said that Slater will not be re-signing with WWE and that he will go on a different path now. He was very pleased with how the segment turned out, and that Slater's appearance helped McIntyre's character.

Heath Slater on WWE RAW

Heath Slater appeared on the July 6 episode of WWE RAW as his 90-day no-compete clause, following his departure from WWE, hadn't expired yet. Slater's no-compete clause will expire only on July 18.

Slater was brought in by Dolph Ziggler, who will face Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, as a way to put off the WWE Champion. But, Ziggler's plan backfired as Slater and McIntyre embraced after their match and show that all is well between the two former 3MB members on WWE RAW.