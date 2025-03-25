Drew McIntyre reveals his honest thoughts on the Triple H era amid recent frustrations

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has opened up about the Triple H era amid his frustrations heading into WrestleMania 41. McIntyre shared his honest thoughts on how The Game has operated as the company's Chief Content Officer and head of creative.

The Scottish Psychopath recently expressed his disappointment at not being part of any title matches at WrestleMania. He's also upset about fans not giving him and Damian Priest a chance to build their story.

Amid the chaos of the Road to WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre spoke on the UNTAPPED podcast and revealed how Triple H runs creative. He explains that the main focus has been storytelling, which he thought WWE should have done years before.

"Since Triple H took charge of the creative process, it's very much based in reality. These days, it's not just the good guys and the bad guys fighting each other like it used to be. It's very much real human emotions, and we have these 52 weeks to tell these compelling human stories, and we can do deeper layered characters and deeper layered storytelling as we should have done all along," McIntyre said. [31:23 - 31:42]

Drew McIntyre has been involved in very personal storylines in the past year. He went toe-to-toe with CM Punk last summer while also trying to get his revenge on The Bloodline for making his life miserable earlier in the decade.

Drew McIntyre expresses his WrestleMania 41 frustrations

As mentioned above, Drew McIntyre was not fond of being left off the two world title matches at WrestleMania 41. McIntyre was also hoping that fans would give him and Damian Priest a chance to tell their story, especially with the history they have stemming from last year's WrestleMania.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t p*ssed off at not being in one of the title matches after the 2024 I had. But it's just because I'm so highly competitive and sometimes, you know, there’s only a few spots. I appreciated when the fans reaction was, 'Oh my goodness, it's Priest and Drew, there's nothing there.' I'm like, 'Bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story.' The thing with Priest has been going on since last year's WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by (CM) Punk," McIntyre said in an interview with The Daily Star.

It's not yet official, but McIntyre and Priest are likely set to clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

